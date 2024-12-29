Union claims ambulance service at Malaga health centres is in a 'precarious state' with 'risk to patient safety'

Matías Stuber Malaga Sunday, 29 December 2024, 08:37

The Sindicato Médico de Málaga medical union (SMM) has claimed that the ambulance service linked to primary care health centres in the city is in "a precarious state". The union pointed out in a statement that the vehicles are not staffed with a doctor to cover all shifts and that some call-outs, especially at night, are taking place without an attending doctor.

"At last, new ambulances are being set up for night shifts in El Palo and Cruz del Humilladero districts and a new one in Teatinos, which should be working 24 hours a day, although it is only active for 12 hours at present. These units are equipped with a nurse and emergency technician, but without a doctor to make the clinical diagnosis and decide on the appropriate treatment, instead depending for each action on remote supervision by a doctor from the 061 coordination centre in Malaga who gives instructions as to the steps and procedures to follow."

Call-handling concerns

According to the SMM, the 061 health workers, consisting of two doctors being on duty in the emergency coordination room in Malaga covering the night shift, can barely "cope with the enormous number of calls that occur at this time of year", which means that the coordination work is made more difficult by the lack of units with attending physicians.

Therefore, the SMM has denounced the waiting times to attend and resolve the highest priority calls. The union said there has been no improvement with this measure with the "consequent risk to patient safety."

The Junta de Andalucía's SAS public health service denies that there is a risk to patient care and confirms that it is "guaranteed" for all shifts.

For this reason SMM demands that the Junta de Andalucía's regional public health service (SAS) reflects on this situation and provides the necessary personnel so that the ambulances mentioned are staffed throughout the day - and night. "We alert the public and call for reflection and prompt rectification of this situation, always prioritising the safety and welfare of patients. It is essential that the full staffing of these units is guaranteed and that commitments are fulfilled to ensure adequate medical care for our population."

SAS sources consulted by SUR deny that there is any risk to patient care and confirm that it "is guaranteed" for all shifts.