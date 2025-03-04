Malaga metro's solar park will generate 25% of its annual electricity consumption

Díaz and De la Torre together with representatives of the company and local and regional authorities.

Malaga's metro is making good progress in energy efficiency and self-sufficiency. The photovoltaic park completed at its central facilities in the Los Asperones area of the city will generate just over a quarter of its annual electricity consumption and will allow it to be totally self-sufficient during the central hours of the day, when the sun is at its strongest.

Now that the last phase of the solar plant is up and running the metro has reached 27 per cent self-consumption according to the regional spokesperson for development, planning and housing, Rocío Díaz, who recently visited the facilities. She was accompanied by Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre and the president of Metro de Málaga, Francisco Gambero, among others.

The Andalusian regional government has invested a total of 1.9 million euros in the three phases of the plant, which has 3,719 panels and occupies a surface area of 15,000 square metres distributed between the depot and workshop facilities, the roof of the workshop and the five overground stops on line 1 of the metro.

Technical complexity

This third phase involved an investment of one million euros and the installation of 1,900 panels located on the slope next to the perimeter wall of the depot area.

With the incorporation of this third phase, the production capacity of the two previous phases - operational since 2022 and 2023 respectively - has doubled, with a total power output of 2,068.4 kilowatt/peak (measures the maximum energy potential reached by the solar panels under ideal conditions) and a forecast annual energy output of 3,116 megawatt hours.

This higher level of energy self-production, together with other efficiency measures implemented, will allow Malaga's metro to be less dependent on the conventional electricity grid supply, which is a significant step forward given the growth in passenger numbers following the extension of the underground to the city centre and the incorporation of four new trains in September 2023.

Díaz said that the solar park has meant "a significant leap" in the metro's commitment to energy efficiency and that with it the underground is in line with the objectives of the Andalusian regional government to "adopt the necessary measures to combat climate change and reduce pollution in our cities and metropolitan areas".