Organisers of Malaga's annual fair set new rules for access, drinking and opening hours

Thursday, 8 May 2025

The organisers of Malaga's annual fair (Feria de Málaga) have published some important new regulations for this August's event in the official provincial gazette. The new bylaws include many features regarding the safe running of the event and the rules of coexistence that must be followed.

One of the main points is the ban on alcohol consumption in both the historic centre and the Real de Cortijo de Torres. However, a loophole has been left open for the authorisation in specific areas. In addition, the sale of alcohol outside establishments is banned.

Another point of the regulations allows each 'caseta' (stand) to decide whether it will ban entrance in specific clothing, such as swimsuits, flip-flops or sportswear (shorts and trainers).

All stands must display visible signs that say 'space free of gender violence' to ensure safety. Other signs should indicate capacity and that access is free of charge. No stands should require the visitor to pay for a drink in order to enter.

In an attempt to guarantee as much rest as possible for those who live close to the fairgrounds, the bylaw also determines that the volume "must be moderate". It should never exceed the decibels established in the regulations for protection against noise pollution in Andalucía.

This year, the Feria de Málaga adds a new type of alcohol-free stall dedicated to the youth, where healthier leisure will be promoted. As is the case with all 'casetas', no entrance or purchase fee should be requested for access.

Minors under the age of 16 will not be allowed in any of the 'casetas', unless they are there to watch a specific performance, in which case they can stay "only for the duration of the performance".

The city council plans to reduce the time allocated to horses and carriages. This type of activity will be allowed from 12pm to 7.30pm. Everything should be finished and the streets should be cleaned by 8pm.

As for the timetable of the fair itself, the stalls will remain open from 2pm onwards. They can close between 2 and 6am, except on weekends and the eve of public holidays, when they can extend their opening hours until 7am. The stalls in the youth area will end their activity at 7am every day. However, the local government is yet to announce the opening times of the fair in the historic centre.

One of the most controversial aspects of the new bylaw is the removal of the option to make the booths permanent, as was allowed under the 2018 regulation. This issue has caused significant concern within the Federación de Peñas, which has consistently advocated for the permanent use of the fairgrounds.