Police locate lorry driver who allegedly forced car off A-7 motorway and caused it to roll at least five times on Costa del Sol

Miriam Moya, 25, was entering the Costa del Sol's A-7 motorway from the Ciudad Jardín neighbourhood in Malaga on the morning of 24 March, when she saw a lorry enter her lane at high speed. The big vehicle hit the left side of her car, causing her to lose control and the vehicle somersaulted "at least five times". When she regained consciousness in the car, the lorry and its driver were not there, so she took to social media to try and track him down.

Guardia Civil officers have now informed Miriam that they have located him. However, the police have said that they cannot take action against him, as there is no evidence of a criminal offence and they could not determine whether he was even aware of what had happened, considering how much smaller the impact of the side collision is for a vehicle of such size.

In addition, judicial sources stated that the characteristics of the accident make it difficult to establish whether the lorry driver fled the scene of the accident. Therefore, he cannot be charged with abandoning the scene or with failure to assist the victim. The only thing the driver can be charged with, given the circumstances, is civil liability.

Miriam's little Toyota Aygo ended up on the left-hand side of the road, overturned on its side. She was helped by other drivers, who had stopped on the side of the road. An ambulance took her to the Hospital Regional, where she underwent numerous tests to rule out internal injuries. Miraculously, she suffered only bruises and a few minor cuts. The seatbelt spared her much greater injuries.