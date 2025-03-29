Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Miraculous escape for young woman whose car rolled five times after being run off the road on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway
112 incident

The doctoral research student at Malaga University has asked the public for help in identifying the driver of a heavy goods vehicle who, she claims, caused the accident

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Malaga

Saturday, 29 March 2025, 10:19

A doctoral research student at Malaga University who was involved in a terrifying ordeal in Malaga earlier this week has asked the help of the public in identifying the lorry driver who she claims caused the accident, in which her car rolled about five times. Miriam Moya says that she now has a number of images and sounds that she cannot get out of her head.

The accident happened at 8.10am on Monday 24 March, at the slip road onto the A-7 motorway from the Ciudad Jardín neighbourhood. The 25-year-old noticed in the rear-view mirror a lorry approaching at high speed and veering into her lane. Before she knew what had happened, she lost control and the car flipped over. "I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die," she kept repeating to herself as the roof crumpled like an accordion above her head.

That morning she was on her way to her post at the university when she suffered the serious accident, in which, despite everything, she was only slightly injured. But it could have cost her her life. Now, she is looking for the lorry driver who invaded her lane and caused her to lose control of her car, which ended up completely wrecked after turning over several times. Miriam is now asking the public for help in locating any witnesses to the accident.

This is how she remembers what happened: "I was entering the motorway in the acceleration lane when I saw in my left-hand mirror a lorry was entering my lane at high speed, until it ended up hitting the left-hand side light of my car. Of course, that's when I lost control. I don't know what the vehicle did, how many spins and somersaults it made; there were at least five. For me, of course, it went on forever."

Miriam’s small Toyota Aygo ended up overturned on the left-hand side of the road. The young woman opened her eyes and found herself literally upside down, praying that another car would not crash into her. Then she saw some feet. There were several people. She screamed: "Get me out, get me out!" "At first I thought they were the occupants of the lorry, but then I realised they were not. They were other road users, who had stopped to help me. The first thing I did was to ask where the lorry was. It had fled."

An ambulance took Miriam to the Regional hospital in Malaga city, where she underwent numerous tests to rule out internal injuries. Miraculously, she suffered only bruises and a few minor cuts. "Considering what could have happened, I came out unscathed. An accident like that is usually the kind you don't live to tell. My whole body aches, I've got loads of bruises, but nothing serious. I've still got the mark from the seatbelt - that's what saved me," the young woman concluded.

