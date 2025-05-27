Junta awards contract for study to decide which direction Malaga's Metro Malaga should take next

Chus Heredia Malaga Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 21:52 Compartir

The Companies Técnica and Proyectos-ARCS will be the ones responsible for the technical preparation of one of the most strategic transport infrastructure decisions to be made in Malaga city: in what direction to expand the metro. The Junta de Andalucía has just accepted this proposal, which has obtained 99.89 points overall. There is now a period of ten working days to complete the requirements. It will then move on to the formalisation phase. The bid ranked in second place was the one proposed by Estudio-7 and Sener Mobility, with 98.65 points.

The consultancy project is scheduled to take 17 months to complete, which means that the direction in which the metro will extend (Parque Tecnológico, Ciudad Jardín or the east part of the city) will not be known until 2027.

In October, the regional ministry of public works (Fomento) received six bids, all of them in the form of temporary joint ventures (UTE), for the drafting of the informative study that will analyse the three priority corridors of the metropolitan transport plan of the Malaga area, with a view to the future extension of the Malaga metro network: the extensions to El Palo-Rincón de la Victoria, Ciudad Jardín and the PTA.

The company awarded the contract will analyse the different route alternatives in each of the three corridors. Specifically, the east corridor would take the underground from Atarazanas (in the historic city centre) to El Palo, in a first phase, and to Rincón de la Victoria, in a second phase. The north corridor, which would extend line 2 from the Hospital Civil to Ciudad Jardín. Finally, there is the corridor towards the TechPark.

"The study and selection of the different layout alternatives for the different corridors will define a future metro network; the possible intermodal connections with other modes of transport and their existing or future infrastructures will be analysed, with special emphasis on rail modes, including the study or design of interchanges and park-and-ride facilities," the regional department stated at the time.

The consultancy contract was put out to tender for 743,000 euros. This study will serve as the basis for the procedures of public information, environmental processing and health impact assessment, until the final approval of the informative study.

The bids submitted and their scores were as follows:

1. Ute Técnica y Proyectos / ARCS Estudios y Servicios Técnicos (99.89 points).

2. Ute Ayesa Ingeniería y Arquitectura / Tema Ingeniería (95.79)

3. Ute Oficina técnica de Estudios y Control de Obras / CPS

4. Infrastructures, Mobility and Environment (95.86)

5. Ute Estudio 7 Soluciones Integrales / Sener Mobility (98.65)

6. Ute WSP Spain-Apia / Ingerop T3 (96.12)

7. Ute Geser Ingenieros Consultores / Aecom Spain DCS (89.77)