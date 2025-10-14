Ministry of transport announces major upgrade of Renfe train maintenance depot in Malaga

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 16:09 Share

Spain's minister of transport Óscar Puente has announced that the Renfe train workshop in Los Prados, Malaga city, will be among the ten maintenance depots in the country to receive a joint investment of one billion euros in the 2025-2030 period.

Among the national actions planned over the next five years are improvements to the bases in Malaga, Murcia, Santander and Valencia, as well as new factories for high-speed and freight trains in Almeria, Irun and La Sagra (Toledo).

The government has decided to boost maintenance activity at the Malaga railway workshop

Puente made the announcement during a visit to Renfe's new high-speed train workshop in Fuencarral II in Madrid on 10 October, where he was accompanied by Renfe president Álvaro Fernández Heredia. The minister said that the new plan focuses on "a maintenance model that optimises resources, reduces times and improves the reliability of trains in circulation".

The Madrid facilities have already received an investment of close to 100 million euros to build a new warehouse of almost 19,000 square metres, which will double the maintenance capacity for standard gauge trains and is expected to be operational before the end of the year. The facilities will be fully prepared to maintain the new high-speed trains.

New workshops

Among the actions planned for the next five years are the new short-distance Cercanías Madrid workshops, with an investment of 48 million euros. In Catalonia, a 100-million-euro investment has been allocated to new workshops in Ripoll, Manresa, Sant Andreu and the extension at Vilanova i la Geltrú.

The plan includes three new parts logistics centres in key locations such as La Sagra, Venta de Baños and Villaverde, along with the adaptation of the El Berrón workshop for components of the metre-gauge train fleet.