First passengers arrive on new direct flight between Malaga Airport and Seoul

Malaga Airport debuted its direct connection with Korea on Sunday, 12 October (Hispanic Day). Korean Air subsidiary Hanjin Travel carried out the first direct connection between the airports of Incheon and Malaga. From October to November, the airline will operate four charter flights back and forth (a total of eight flights) between the South Korean capital and the capital of the Costa del Sol.

This flight is part of a package promoted by Hanjin Travel, which is one of the most renowned tour operators in Asia and a leader in offering international tourism products.

Flights between Seoul and Malaga are operated on a Boeing 777-300ER. The plane offers 291 seats in three classes: eight seats in First Class (Kosmo Suites), 56 seats in Business Class (Prestige Sleeper) and 227 seats in Economy Class. According to AirlineRatings, Korean Air is the best airline in the world and has been recognised as a five-star airline by Skytrax for the fifth consecutive year.

The Hanjin Travel package includes, in addition to the flight to Malaga and back, nine nights, as well as cultural and leisure experiences in different Andalusian cities: Malaga, Seville, Granada and Cadiz.

Second biggest Asian market in Malaga

In 2024, some 4,421 South Korean tourists arrived in Malaga, generating 7,622 overnight stays. This makes it the second most important Asian country, behind only China, in terms of both the number of passengers and overnight stays.

Between January and August 2025, the city welcomed 2,514 visitors and a total of 4,621 overnight stays. The direct flight operation in October is expected to further boost numbers in the last quarter of the year.

One of the characteristics of Asian passengers is their high purchasing power: on average, they spend around 250 euros per day, outside their flights and accommodation expenses.