View of the beaches of Malaga with tourists and locals enjoying the sea. Salvador Salas
Malaga, the Andalusian city where Dutch travellers want to spend their summers
Tourism

A report by flight and hotel search engine Jetcost reveals that the city is also a favourite among British and French tourists in August

Pilar Martínez

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 11:58

Opciones para compartir

Malaga is a firm favourite among Dutch tourists in August according to a report by the flight and hotel search engine Jetcost. The platform regularly analyses the searches that are made through its website, so that they get reliable data with results that point to the destinations chosen for August.

On this occasion the portal indicates that a large majority have opted for Andalucía, and within the region, Malaga is the city with most searches by Dutch travellers, the second by the British and French, the fourth by Germans, the seventh by Italians and the ninth by the Portuguese.

In addition to Malaga, Seville is also one of the most sought-after cities, but it is the tenth option for the French and Portuguese, the twelfth for the Germans and Dutch, the thirteenth for the Italians and the seventeenth for the British.

Finally, Almeria is also in high demand, although it is ranked 14th for the British and Portuguese, 15th for the French, 16th for the Dutch, 17th for the Italians and 18th for the Germans.

According to Jetcost more people are looking to travel this summer than in 2023, with flight searches in August up 12 per cent compared to the same period last year, and hotel searches up 14 per cent.

