The magical world of Disney comes the Costa del Sol to support the vital work of cancer charities Cudeca and Avoi

The magical world of Disney will descend on La Malagueta bullring in Malaga on Saturday, 26 July, with La Magia de la Vida Fest - a charity event organised by Fundación Cudeca and Avoi child oncology volunteers association. Profits from the event will go towards the vital actions that these two organisations perform to support vulnerable groups. Both organisations offer comprehensive cancer care for children facing serious illnesses, providing them and their families with medical, psychological and emotional help.

The doors at the city's bullring will open at 7pm for the charity event, which is part of the 101 Music Festival Costa del Sol. It will start with a humorous and family-friendly show hosted by presenters Juan Garrido and Richard Granda - Charlie y Chalota. Children's band Quimrock will warm up the audience for Gisela, who will be the big star of the show.

The singer is the official voice of the Spanish version of The Second Star to the Right from Peter Pan 2. She will also perform songs from Beauty and the Beast and Frozen. Gisela has taken these songs all over the world, including to the Oscars, where she performed Into the Unknown (Frozen) together with other artists in 2020. "She is a magical, charismatic fairy with an angelic voice who will take us on a fantastic and passionate journey of Disney adventures. In addition, she will teach us the importance of caring for and respecting our planet," event organisers said.

Malaga's provincial authority is supporting the project and deputy Francisco José Martín has invited families to have fun and collaborate in this project of solidarity. "This is an event that can be enjoyed by everyone. We recognise the impact of Avoi's and Cudeca's work, which has a wide reach," he said.

There will also be food and drinks on offer at La Magia de la Vida Fest . Tickets are on sale on the Málaga Entradas and El Corte Inglés online platforms with a price of 14.50 euros in the stands and 17.50 euros in the bullring's arena. They can also be purchased at the box office on the day of the event.

Grupo Mundo, Turismo Costa del Sol, Fundación Antonio Rodríguez and 101TV are collaborators in this charity initiative.