This was the day when the new Pope Leo XIV visited a Malaga school

Prevost, in the centre of the picture, with members of the Augustinian community of Malaga in 2007 in the chapel of Colegio Los Olivos.

The American Robert Prevost was elected Pope Francis' successor and head of the Catholic Church yesterday. The new Pope Leo XIV was in Malaga 18 years ago, when he visited the Colegio de Los Olivos and the Augustinian community of Malaga in April 2007 as part of his tour of the five continents in his capacity as prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine (OSA).

It was a "brief but substantial" visit, immortalised in the above photograph, which was taken in the chapel of Los Olivos and then published in the report for the academic 2006-2007 year. "He spoke to us about the Augustinians around the world and encouraged us to continue, with enthusiasm and joy, pursuing our activities within the school and in collaboration with the Church in Malaga, inviting us to always improve in those aspects proper to our condition as members of the order."

The prior of the Augustinian community in Malaga, Agustín Herrero, who said that he has met the new Pope on several occasions when Prevost was at the head of the order.

"He is a magnificent pastor. Above all, he is a pastor who, throughout his career, has always been by the side of people and especially those in need. He is a true successor of Pope Francis," Herrero said.

Father Agustín Herrero also commented that the Pope is "a good manager" and a person who "knows how to listen to people". "I foresee a magnificent pontificate," he said.

Agustín Herrero expressed his "joy and pride" at the fact that, for the first time in history, a Pope belonging to the Order of St Augustine has been elected.