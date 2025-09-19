Production crew filming Korean drama series on the Costa del Sol issues curious warning to members of the public

Paco Griñán Málaga Friday, 19 September 2025, 14:17 Share

Since Korean stars Park Seo-Joon and Won Ji-An set foot in Malaga last week, the fan frenzy has swept these K-drama (Korean drama series) stars. Between the two, they have more than 26 million followers on social media, so it's not surprising that the filming of the series Surely Tomorrow in the province has attracted curious onlookers trying to get an autograph or a smile from the stars. It's a mission (almost) impossible as they are surrounded by a personal security team. Perhaps for this reason, the Spanish production company for this Amazon production - Campos Films - has opted to prevent too much curiosity by hanging posters, which, according to experts, are not valid in a court of law. With that said, their purpose is to put off onlookers.

Zoom The warning notice in Marbella's Alameda park aimed at preventing the public from entering. SUR

"Please be aware that you may be filmed and photographed during the production of an audiovisual work titled Surely Tomorrow," begins the warning printed on paper and hung on the walls of Marbella's Parque de la Alameda, where the South Korean series was being filmed on Monday and Tuesday. The message then warns that anybody circulating in that area gives their "consent to appear in the audiovisual work", therefore waiving "any claim against Campos Films". "In case you do not agree with all this, please do not circulate in this area," a tagline at the end of the message says.

The production company has the right to request the complete closure of the road for filming free of pedestrians and onlookers or for filming that is compatible with pedestrian access. In the case of a street closure, residents and shopkeepers must always have a direct or an alternative access.

In the case of Surely Tomorrow, the locations both in Malaga and Marbella have not been closed to traffic, which makes this type of warning invalid, as it does not have the express consent of passersby, as is legally established. Experts add that the most appropriate way to ensure privacy is to cut off the road during filming to avoid both the presence of onlookers and possible lawsuits for violation of the right to privacy. Therefore, this warning functions more as a message to potentially convince the public to avoid pass through the filming location.