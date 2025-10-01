City council removes parrots' nests and prunes trees in Baños del Carmen eucalyptus grove

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 15:56 Share

Malaga city council's environmental department has finally responded to the demands of the residents of the Pedregalejo district and started maintenance work in the eucalyptus grove in the park around Baños del Carmen.

The company awarded the contract for the maintenance of the green areas in the eastern district of the city - Tahler - is currently pruning dry trees and removing the nests of monk parakeets, as the birds have created a large colony. The workers are supervised by the parks and gardens service and count on the support of the Local Police.

Another important task is the removal of numerous eucalyptus trees that have lost vitality due to the effects of drought, soil salinity and competition between specimens. Due to their state, the environmental workers have decided to "cut them down definitively".

Included in the contract is also the clearing of the palm trees and the grass overgrowth in the area as a result of last spring's rains. The work is expected to be completed by 3 October.

Future park

The 20,000-square-metre area free of buildings on Malaga's east coast is destined to become a large seaside park for the residents of Pedregalejo.

The project is awaiting a definitive agreement between the town hall and the general directorate for the coast and the sea. What remains to be decided is where the Nereo shipyard will be relocated in order to connect the promenade and who will finance the project.