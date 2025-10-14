The chocolate brownies you have to try in the capital of the Costa del Sol

Manu Balanzino Malaga Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 16:37 Share

Brownie & Olive is far removed from most industrial pastry bakeries. The establishment gives a twist to the recipe for the American favourite by introducing the Andalusian 'liquid gold': extra virgin olive oil (Evoo).

Malaga-born chef Dani Peinado first vindicated the use of Evoo for pastries at Bien Frito, located in Fuengirola. The concept "aims to show people that frying has been with us since Roman times - it is an ancient technique that should not be lost".

Now, chef Peinado returns to Malaga city with Brownie & Olive - his second project that is committed to those who have a sweet tooth.

"When I added the brownie with extra virgin olive oil to the menu in Fuengirola, many people would go all the way there to buy it and take it directly to their homes," Peinado says to explain how he came up with the idea for the new establishment at C/ Carretería, 97, in Malaga city centre.

Upon entering the shop, you are met with an appetising display of a variety of brownies: dark chocolate, milk chocolate and white chocolate. You can then choose the frosting, again from the three types of chocolate, and from more than ten toppings and fillings: Lotus biscuits, Oreo, chocolate shavings, crème brûlée, pistachio, truffle, lemon pie or nutella. The latter is made by crushing toasted hazelnuts with extra virgin olive oil and a touch of cocoa powder.

"The dark chocolate brownie is suitable for people with lactose intolerance as it does not contain butter. The Evoo makes the pastry juicy and gives it a better flavour and longer life due to the oil's own polyphenols," Peinado says.

If you've never heard of 'brookies' (brownie combined with cookies), Peinado invites you to try two options: pistachio with Kinder and Ferrero Rocher. Brownie & Olive also prepares croissants made with olive sourdough. To create this delicacy, Peinado solidifies the olive oil with beeswax and incorporates it into the five folds of the puff pastry.

Peinado's plan is to open more shops in the future and continue promoting the use of Evoo for pastries. Until then, Brownie & Olive is worth the trip to Calle Carretería in Malaga city.