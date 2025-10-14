Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Food and drink

The chocolate brownies you have to try in the capital of the Costa del Sol

Pastry chef Dani Peinado adds a twist to the American favourite by including Andalusian 'liquid gold' to the Brownie Olive ingredients list

Manu Balanzino

Manu Balanzino

Malaga

Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 16:37

Brownie & Olive is far removed from most industrial pastry bakeries. The establishment gives a twist to the recipe for the American favourite by introducing the Andalusian 'liquid gold': extra virgin olive oil (Evoo).

Malaga-born chef Dani Peinado first vindicated the use of Evoo for pastries at Bien Frito, located in Fuengirola. The concept "aims to show people that frying has been with us since Roman times - it is an ancient technique that should not be lost".

Now, chef Peinado returns to Malaga city with Brownie & Olive - his second project that is committed to those who have a sweet tooth.

"When I added the brownie with extra virgin olive oil to the menu in Fuengirola, many people would go all the way there to buy it and take it directly to their homes," Peinado says to explain how he came up with the idea for the new establishment at C/ Carretería, 97, in Malaga city centre.

Upon entering the shop, you are met with an appetising display of a variety of brownies: dark chocolate, milk chocolate and white chocolate. You can then choose the frosting, again from the three types of chocolate, and from more than ten toppings and fillings: Lotus biscuits, Oreo, chocolate shavings, crème brûlée, pistachio, truffle, lemon pie or nutella. The latter is made by crushing toasted hazelnuts with extra virgin olive oil and a touch of cocoa powder.

Imagen principal - The chocolate brownies you have to try in the capital of the Costa del Sol
Imagen secundaria 1 - The chocolate brownies you have to try in the capital of the Costa del Sol
Imagen secundaria 2 - The chocolate brownies you have to try in the capital of the Costa del Sol

"The dark chocolate brownie is suitable for people with lactose intolerance as it does not contain butter. The Evoo makes the pastry juicy and gives it a better flavour and longer life due to the oil's own polyphenols," Peinado says.

If you've never heard of 'brookies' (brownie combined with cookies), Peinado invites you to try two options: pistachio with Kinder and Ferrero Rocher. Brownie & Olive also prepares croissants made with olive sourdough. To create this delicacy, Peinado solidifies the olive oil with beeswax and incorporates it into the five folds of the puff pastry.

Peinado's plan is to open more shops in the future and continue promoting the use of Evoo for pastries. Until then, Brownie & Olive is worth the trip to Calle Carretería in Malaga city.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British rider wins Vuelta a Andalucía in Torrox sprint finish
  2. 2 Contract awarded to improve recreational area of Malaga province reservoir
  3. 3 Mixed fortunes for Malaga golfers at the Open de España
  4. 4 Charity fashion show lunch raises 3,500 euros for Age Concern Marbella
  5. 5 Torremolinos town hall launches free cookery workshops for aspiring young chefs
  6. 6 Torremolinos stun with blistering start as Malaga's third-tier sides all win
  7. 7 British actress among award winners at Marbella International Film Festival
  8. 8 International dance festival which attracts participants from all over Europe returns to the Rock

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The chocolate brownies you have to try in the capital of the Costa del Sol

The chocolate brownies you have to try in the capital of the Costa del Sol