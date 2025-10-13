Identity card found after two die in motorway crash near Malaga Airport was stolen from third party several weeks ago

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 13 October 2025, 10:35 Share

The Spanish DNI identity card found after the fatal accident on the old N-340 near Malaga Airport on 9 October has ended up linking two events which, at first sight, should have no relation to each other.

Initially, Local Police officers thought that the ID card might belong to the pedestrian who died in last Thursday's accident, but they discovered a different owner when they went to the address indicated on the document. Instead of confirming the pedestrian's identity, the investigators met the owner of the DNI card - a 48-year-old Spaniard, who had reported a robbery on 26 September.

This turn of events has left the accident investigators with three pending tasks: the complete reconstruction of the incident with the help of witness accounts, expert reports and video surveillance footage; identifying the deceased pedestrian; and finding out how the ID of a third party appeared at the scene of the accident.

Although his witness statement has not been revealed, it has been confirmed that the owner of the DNI card was the subject of another incident reported by SUR in September.

Robbery with violence

The 48-year-old man was the victim of a robbery with violence, which happened in Malaga on the night of 24 September. According to his version of events he was walking along Avenida Valle Inclán, when a car approached him and the driver offered to give him a lift.

The man accepted and got into the vehicle, oblivious to the actual intentions of the car passengers. Once he was inside, they assaulted and even reportedly stabbed him in order to rob him.

The question the police are now trying to answer is how the DNI ended up at the scene of the fatal accident on the old N-340

According to witnesses, after taking the victim's mobile phone, his wallet and a gold chain he was wearing, the suspects threw him out of the moving car on the same road, a few metres from the point where they had picked him up.

The man was then transferred to Hospital Regional, where he was treated for multiple stab wounds, including one on the back of his neck.

The theft of the wallet, therefore, would explain why the DNI was not in his possession. The question is how it ended up at the scene of the fatal accident on the old N-340.