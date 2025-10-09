Two deaths in traffic accident prompts closure of old N-340 road near Malaga Airport

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 9 October 2025, 09:44 Share

Two people died in a traffic accident on the old N-340 road near Malaga Airport early this Thursday morning, 9 October. The accident has led to the closure of Avenida de Velázquez in the direction of Torremolinos at Carril de San Isidro and the airport exit. Local Police officers are at the scene.

The accident happened at around 7am. Initial investigations suggested that the two victims had been travelling on a motorcycle and the vehicle crashed after it hit a dog on the road.

La avenida de Velázquez (MA-20) permanece cortada en sentido Torremolinos, a la altura del Carril de San Isidro y la salida del aeropuerto, como consecuencia de un accidente de tráfico. Efectivos de la Policía Local se encuentran en la zona. — Ciudad de Málaga (@malaga) October 9, 2025

However, the latest investigations suggest that the deceased may be a motorcyclist and a pedestrian who was apparently crossing the road. The condition of the bodies makes it impossible to reconstruct the accident for the time being.

The accident has caused traffic gridlock during rush hour, as all three lanes heading towards Torremolinos are closed. Accident investigation officers will continue their work once the bodies have been removed from the scene.