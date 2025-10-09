Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Traffic tailbacks in the area where the accident happened. Salvador Salas
112 incident

Two deaths in traffic accident prompts closure of old N-340 road near Malaga Airport

The incident has led to the closure of the three lanes in the direction of Torremolinos and long tailbacks in the area, while police investigators continue their work at the scene

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 9 October 2025, 09:44

Two people died in a traffic accident on the old N-340 road near Malaga Airport early this Thursday morning, 9 October. The accident has led to the closure of Avenida de Velázquez in the direction of Torremolinos at Carril de San Isidro and the airport exit. Local Police officers are at the scene.

The accident happened at around 7am. Initial investigations suggested that the two victims had been travelling on a motorcycle and the vehicle crashed after it hit a dog on the road.

However, the latest investigations suggest that the deceased may be a motorcyclist and a pedestrian who was apparently crossing the road. The condition of the bodies makes it impossible to reconstruct the accident for the time being.

The accident has caused traffic gridlock during rush hour, as all three lanes heading towards Torremolinos are closed. Accident investigation officers will continue their work once the bodies have been removed from the scene.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga, a city centre unrecognisable 40 years on
  2. 2 Benalmádena reaffirms its commitment to the Spanish flag
  3. 3 Axarquía company wins gold medal at World Beer Awards 2025
  4. 4 Holiday home favourites, then and now: Marbella, Mijas and Fuengirola
  5. 5 Classic tourist resorts and much more: Torremolinos and Benalmádena
  6. 6 Advanced implantology and honesty: the hallmark of Baca Dental Studio
  7. 7 Oktoberfest comes to eastern Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Autumn lunch date to support stray and abandoned cats and dogs at Mijas animal shelter
  9. 9 New viewpoints will allow visitors to enjoy Costa del Sol beauty spot
  10. 10 Art, sea and elegance: the new language of luxury

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Two deaths in traffic accident prompts closure of old N-340 road near Malaga Airport

Two deaths in traffic accident prompts closure of old N-340 road near Malaga Airport