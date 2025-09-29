Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Poster distributed by the brotherhood of the Crucifixion in search of a donor for Victoria Esperanza. SUR
Community spirit

Malaga brotherhood urgently seeks bone marrow donors for 'very special' six-year-old girl

The appeal has been launched because Victoria Esperanza's treatment "is not responding as well as expected"

Rafael Rodríguez

Rafael Rodríguez

Máaaga

Monday, 29 September 2025, 16:04

"Urgent. Victoria Esperanza needs bone marrow donors. Her treatment is not responding as expected. Please spread the word as widely as possible." This is the message that the religious brotherhood of the Crucifixion in Malaga city is currently spreading on social media, accompanied by a photo of six-year-old Victoria Esperanza. In the poster, she is wearing clothes and make-up alluding to fairy tales, with her eyes gazing at the sky. She has several bracelets on her hands, possibly from various other brotherhoods. The little girl is placed in the centre of the red poster - a colour associated with matters of urgency.

The Buen Pastor parish describes Victoria as "a very special girl". Her family is beloved by the church and her uncle Javi is the foreman of the brotherhood. "We are not going to stop. We love you, we are with you. We need a heart as big as yours here, with us. Together, yes we can!"

The brotherhood is asking people to donate bone marrow for Victoria Esperanza. "Do it today, do it now, it doesn't cost anything, it doesn't hurt, it's not dangerous," the brotherhood says, adding that bone marrow is something the "body regenerates in a short time".

Bone marrow donations, which require the donor to be between 18 and 40 years of age, can be made at the Centro de Transfusión, Tejidos y Células de Málaga in the grounds of the Hospital Civil in Malaga city.

"For Victoria, for so many in need... Save a life!" stresses the brotherhood, which has received the support of other brotherhoods and even music groups in Malaga, all of whom are spreading the message through different digital platforms and WhatsApp groups.

