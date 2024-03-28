Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Rescate brotherhood in Malaga made its way through the streets on Tuesday. Luis M. Gómez Pozo
&#039;Tears and favours&#039; in a bitter-sweet Semana Santa
Semana Santa 2024

'Tears and favours' in a bitter-sweet Semana Santa

On some days of Holy Week in Malaga this year, the brotherhoods and their hundreds of penitents and carriers have been unlucky with the weather

SUR in English

Malaga

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 11:37

Holy Tuesday was the best day for Easter processions in Malaga province this week so far as the skies stayed largely clear into the afternoon and evening. All the massive processions, with images of Jesus and Our Lady, in Malaga city left on time, although elsewhere, including in Marbella, there were still cancellations even on Tuesday.

On other days of Semana Santa this year, the brotherhoods and their hundreds of penitents and carriers have been less lucky.

On Palm Sunday, when only one of Malaga city's processions had been able to leave, among those affected was the Lágrimas y Favores (tears and favours) brotherhood of which actor Antonio Banderas is a member.

Marbella’s Palm Sunday images stayed indoors (top), Antonio Banderas consoled members of his brotherhood (bottom left); Penitents during a procession (bottom right). JCD / AFP / SS
Banderas was seen consoling other members who were crying with disappointment inside the city's San Juan's church as they realised they would not be able to take the priceless images out into the street as planned due to the rain.

Explaining that the historical value of the images and floats meant that it was not worth the risk of getting them wet, Banderas added, "It is what it is for this year and that's that. 'Semana Santa' is a metaphor for life. Sometimes there are tears and at other times there are favours. And this year it is our turn for tears," in reference to the name of his brotherhood.

