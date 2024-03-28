'Tears and favours' in a bitter-sweet Semana Santa

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Malaga
Thursday, 28 March 2024, 11:37
Compartir
Holy Tuesday was the best day for Easter processions in Malaga province this week so far as the skies stayed largely clear into the afternoon and evening. All the massive processions, with images of Jesus and Our Lady, in Malaga city left on time, although elsewhere, including in Marbella, there were still cancellations even on Tuesday.
On other days of Semana Santa this year, the brotherhoods and their hundreds of penitents and carriers have been less lucky.
On Palm Sunday, when only one of Malaga city's processions had been able to leave, among those affected was the Lágrimas y Favores (tears and favours) brotherhood of which actor Antonio Banderas is a member.
Banderas was seen consoling other members who were crying with disappointment inside the city's San Juan's church as they realised they would not be able to take the priceless images out into the street as planned due to the rain.
Related news
Malaga actor Antonio Banderas consoles fellow brotherhood members after rain forces cancellation of Easter procession
Joaquina Dueñas
Explaining that the historical value of the images and floats meant that it was not worth the risk of getting them wet, Banderas added, "It is what it is for this year and that's that. 'Semana Santa' is a metaphor for life. Sometimes there are tears and at other times there are favours. And this year it is our turn for tears," in reference to the name of his brotherhood.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
La hora que separó a una madre y su hijo de morir juntos en Palencia
El Norte de Castilla
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.