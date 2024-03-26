Malaga actor Antonio Banderas consoles fellow brotherhood members after rain forces cancellation of Easter procession

Joaquina Dueñas Malaga Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 12:10 | Updated 12:37h. Compartir Copiar enlace

An emotional Antonio Banderas seen consoling other members of his Malaga brotherhood as rain spoiled Palm Sunday's Easter procession has quickly become one of the most talked about images from the weekend.

Some processions persevered through the bad weather, but many were cancelled. Among them was the procession of Virgen María Santísima de las Lágrimas y Favores, which ended up staying inside the city church as rain fell outside. The Malaga-born actor Banderas became emotional and could be seen consoling others who were left disappointed after waiting a whole year for this one moment.

Banderas has regularly been seen helping carry the float of the Virgen de las Reales Cofradías Fusionadas, where he is a 'mayordomo', for two decades. During this time he has been able to pass on his devotion to his followers and this Palm Sunday, his partner Nicole Kimpel was by his side. However, the brotherhoods' hopes were dashed when the painful decision was made to suspend their procession due to bad weather.

"Holy Week is a metaphor for life, sometimes there are tears and sometimes there are joys. And this year we have had our fair share of tears," the actor told the media.