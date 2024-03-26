More brotherhoods take out rain insurance policies to cover costs of cancelled Easter processions in Malaga province

Julio J. Portabales Malaga Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 12:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Normally, from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, some 41 brotherhoods in Malaga make their way through the streets of the city with their sacred images, their huge processions of 'nazarenes' and insignias, the bands, floral decorations and acolytes. It takes months of preparation and everything is planned down to the last detail. But one thing that is impossible to control is the rain.

It already caused some processions to be suspended on Palm Sunday, and with more rain forecast until Holy Thursday, many of the brotherhoods are on edge and keeping a very close eye on weather forecasts.

The greatest loss when a brotherhood is unable to go out and proceed through the streets is emotional, as many of them look forward to this one moment for the whole year. The financial blow is also significant, with money spent on flowers, bands or wax candles reaching around 20,000 euros.

Faced with this situation, for some time now several brotherhoods have decided to protect themselves and minimise losses in the event of not being able to carry out their processions. Event cancellation insurance started to take hold a few years ago among the brotherhoods of Seville. Now several brotherhoods in Malaga - as SUR can confirm - have followed in their footsteps and are taking out insurance policies popularly known as 'antilluvias' (ant rain). The policies allow the brotherhoods to cushion part of the losses in the event of having to take the always difficult decision of not going carrying out a procession due to the risk of rain.

Sources told SUR one of the most important details of this type of policy is the recovery of the money in the event of suspension increases proportionally to the money deposited beforehand. For example, the amount of about 1,800 euros in this type of insurance can return to the brotherhood, in case of cancellation of the event, as well as up to 15,000 euros of reimbursement to cover the bills arising from the development of the procession.

If a brotherhood decides to take out one of these policies it must do so 15 calendar days in advance. The costs will only be covered in the event that the procession does not take place. So, if a procession was to start and then the brotherhood decides to turn back for whatever reason, the policy would not cover any expenses incurred.