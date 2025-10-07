SUR Wines & Gourmet showcase event to be staged on 20 October

Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 13:22 Share

The fifth SUR Wines & Gourmet will be held at the Hotel NH Málaga in the city on 20 October. This event, now fully consolidated as a benchmark within the wine industry, brings together numerous wineries every year.

Organised by Málaga en la Mesa and the city's daily newspaper, SUR Wines & Gourmet provides a meeting point for professionals from the world of hospitality, distribution, trade and tourism and an opportunity to present the province's most special wines. Free registration to participate is now open at https://surwinesgourmet.diariosur.es/acreditaciones.html.

The event is sponsored by the provincial authorities of Malaga, Cordoba, Almeria and Valladolid, Sabor a Málaga, Sabor a Córdoba, Alimentos de Valladolid and Milla de Oro del Vino Provincia de Valladolid.

Alongside wine tasting, the event will present a variety of gourmet products, highlighting the pairing possibilities with the most outstanding wines. The wide range of options showcases the richness of the national and international wine industry.

There will be two tasting rooms at this year's event, with wines and products from Malaga with a variety of pairings, wines from the Valladolid provincial wine museum competition and wines from Almeria. In addition, there will be other tastings organised by certified Rueda wineries, olive oil producers from Cordoba and Navarre and sushi and sake distribution companies.