Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of an easyJet aircraft preparing to enter the runway at Malaga Airport. SUR
Strong gust of wind forces an easyJet flight to divert at Malaga Airport
Air travel

Strong gust of wind forces an easyJet flight to divert at Malaga Airport

Spain's state weather agency maintains an active yellow risk warning today for winds of 50 to 60 km/h on the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 19 January 2024, 16:32

Compartir

An easyJet flight from London Gatwick airport to Malaga had to divert to Almeria this Friday, 19 January. The reason was that the Airbus A320 aircraft was hit by a strong crosswind when it came in to land, as reported by several eyewitnesses at the time and later confirmed by the control tower.

In fact, shortly after the incident, the runways were reconfigured to adapt to the weather conditions, so that aircraft are landing again on the Costa del Sol without any problems. As for the diverted aircraft, it is expected that it will land in Almeria first, and then fly back to Malaga.

Related news

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) maintains a yellow alert weather warning active this Friday for west and south-westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of up to three metres along the coast. This is, along with the generally light rain, a result of storm Juan which is affecting Malaga province today.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's Met Office activates yellow alert weather warning for heavy rain in Malaga's drought-hit Axarquía region
  2. 2 Head of Junta de Andalucía warns 30 days of rain are needed to stave off supply cuts or restrictions in cities and large towns
  3. 3 Andalusian regional government to hand over abandoned 6.3-million-euro holiday complex to Axarquía village
  4. 4 Air and sea search widened for two young men reported missing off Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Half the western Costa's water now comes from the sea: Marbella's desalination plant gets upgraded
  6. 6 Thieves posing as tourists raid luxury properties on the Costa del Sol and steal cash and jewellery worth 600,000 euros
  7. 7 Fifteen-year-old Maths prodigy from Granada offered place at Oxford University
  8. 8 A city centre refuge for asylum seekers
  9. 9 Canary fanciers from all over Andalucía flock to inland Malaga town's 60th annual show
  10. 10 Apartment owners on the Costa del Sol donate water from community pool to local council

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad