Strong gust of wind forces an easyJet flight to divert at Malaga Airport

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 19 January 2024, 16:32

An easyJet flight from London Gatwick airport to Malaga had to divert to Almeria this Friday, 19 January. The reason was that the Airbus A320 aircraft was hit by a strong crosswind when it came in to land, as reported by several eyewitnesses at the time and later confirmed by the control tower.

In fact, shortly after the incident, the runways were reconfigured to adapt to the weather conditions, so that aircraft are landing again on the Costa del Sol without any problems. As for the diverted aircraft, it is expected that it will land in Almeria first, and then fly back to Malaga.

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) maintains a yellow alert weather warning active this Friday for west and south-westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of up to three metres along the coast. This is, along with the generally light rain, a result of storm Juan which is affecting Malaga province today.