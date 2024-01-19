Storm Juan replaces Irene bringing widespread rain and bad weather to Spain

Almudena Nogués / Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 19 January 2024, 11:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

We have just said goodbye to Irene and now Juan arrives. This is the name given to the new storm that will affect Spain from this Friday (19 January) and, if the forecast is correct, will leave more rainfall in the Andalucía region. In the case of Malaga province, the state weather agency Aemet has activated a yellow risk warning in the Axarquia for accumulated rainfall of up to 15mm in one hour. In Malaga city the likelihood of needing to open the umbrella this Friday is 100 per cent until 12 noon, dropping to 95 per cent from six o'clock in the evening and until the end of the day down to 10 per cent.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the chance of showers will rise again to 70 per cent from 12 noon onwards. Sunday, on the other hand, is expected to be a stable day with cloudy skies and no rain on the horizon (the probability of showers is only 10 per cent, or even less). It will be the foretaste of a new week marked by the arrival of another strong anticyclone.

"This Friday a storm will approach the southwest of Portugal. From that position and trajectory, there will be areas of the province of Malaga where the front will leave more accumulated rainfall. In addition, there is a probability of storms", explained SUR weather expert José Luis Escudero in his blog Tormenta y Rayos (Storms and Lightning. Aemet, in fact, has activated a yellow warning for storms in Ronda, between 6am and 3pm this Friday.

The run-up to the weekend will bring an unpleasant scenario to Malaga, with strong gusts on the coast. Aemet has activated a yellow warning on the Costa del Sol, Axarquia and Guadalhorce due to the forecast of wind from the west and southwest of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 3 metres. It will be in force from 12 noon and will last throughout the day. In the city, gusts of up to 30 kilometres per hour are expected until Saturday.

As for temperatures, the state agency points to a slight drop of a couple of degrees, both in maximum and minimum temperatures. In Malaga city, the mercury will reach 16C (compared to the 18-20 degrees of the last few days), while nighttime temperatures will be between 10 and 11 degrees.

Thirteen regions on notice

Thirteen regions of Spain and Ceuta and Melilla will be on a yellow or amber alert for rain, storms, coastal phenomena, wind, snow or low temperatures this Friday, according to information from Aemet.

In Andalucía, only Jaén and Córdoba will be spared, as Almeria will be under an amber warning for waves and yellow for wind; Cadiz has yellow for rain, storms and waves; Granada is under an amber warning for waves and rain; Huelva is yellow for rain and waves; Malaga is under a yellow warning for rain, storms and waves; and Seville has a yellow warning for rain.

In Aragon, Teruel will be under a yellow warning for snowfall and Zaragoza under an amber warning for snowfall; and Asturias and the Balearic Islands under a yellow warning for coastal phenomena, while in Castilla y León, Ávila will be under yellow warning for rain and snow, Burgos under a yellow warning for snow and cold, León and Palencia under yellow warning for cold, Salamanca under yellow warning for rain, Segovia under an amber warning for snow and Soria under an amber warning for snow and yellow for cold.

In Castilla-La Mancha, rain will put Cuenca, Toledo and Guadalajara at risk, which will also be at risk of snowfall; and in Catalonia, Barcelona will be at risk of snowfall and waves, Gerona will be at significant risk of waves and snow, Lérida will be at risk of snow and Tarragona will be at risk of waves. In addition, the Extremadura province of Cáceres will be under a yellow warning for rain and the Galician provinces of La Coruña and Lugo for coastal phenomena, while Madrid will be under a yellow warning for rain and snow, Murcia for waves and La Rioja for snow and low temperatures. Finally, in the Valencian Community, Alicante, Castellón and Valencia will be at significant risk for coastal phenomena; the autonomous city of Ceuta for storms and waves and Melilla for waves.

Widespread rain

This Friday, storm Juan will sweep across the mainland from west to east, leaving cloudy or overcast skies with abundant rainfall practically everywhere. These will be less likely and heavy in the Cantabrian area, without being expected in most of Galicia.

During the second half of the day, they will cease in most of the western half of the country and skies will generally remain slightly cloudy. The rain may be persistent and locally heavy in the centre and southwest quadrant of the mainland, most likely in the Central System, south of the Iberian Peninsula, northeast of the southern plateau, mountain ranges of western Andalucía and the Strait of Gibraltar. They will be accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, more intense in western Andalusia.

Significant snow accumulations are expected in several parts of the country

Snow levels will drop from 1,000 metres to 400/700 metres in most of the northern half of the Spanish mainland, remaining at 800/1,200 metres in the Pyrenees, and at 1,600/1,800 metres in the south-eastern mountain ranges. Significant accumulations are expected in the Central and Iberian systems, east of the northern plateau and the Pyrenees, without ruling out the rest of the northern plateau and the mid-Ebro.

Likewise, this Friday, mist and frontal fog are expected in large areas of the mainland, especially in the mountains. Temperatures will drop sharply and across the board, especially in the northern half of the country and the Balearic Islands, with a tendency to fall throughout the day. Therefore, the highest temperatures will be in the early hours and the lowest at the end of the day, with frost in the northern half of the mainland.

Intense winds will blow from the east in the Cantabrian Sea, from the north in the rest of the northern half of the Iberian Peninsula, Levante and the Canary Islands, and from the south becoming westerly in the rest. There will be strong intervals and/or very strong gusts in all coastal areas of the mainland and the Balearic Islands, as well as channels in the Canary Islands and the mountains of Andalucía.