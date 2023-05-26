Spanish Navy minesweeper will open its decks to the public in Malaga port this weekend The ship has docked in the city along with other vessels which are part of a Nato flotilla in the city

Part of the Nato flotilla docked at Pier 2 of the Port of Malaga today, Friday 26 May.

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A Spanish Navy minesweeper will open its decks to the public this weekend in Malaga.

It’s part of a Nato flotilla of ships that will make a stopover in the Port of Malaga and provide an opportunity for people to see inside the Navy's M-36 minesweeper Tajo on Saturday, 27 May and Sunday, 28 May at Pier 2 from 10am to 12pm and then 4pm until 6pm.

The Turkish Navy's logistical support ship Gungor Durmus and the Italian minehunter Alghero will also be part of the group.

The Spanish minesweeper’s main mission is to keep the Alliance's main ports, naval bases and maritime routes open to traffic, as well as detect and neutralise mines.

The Tajo is normally based at Cartagena and its crew of 42 is commanded by Lieutenant Commander Romero Sobrino.

The Tajo was built by IZAR in Cartagena and was launched on 10 June in 2004, after which it was handed over to the Navy on 10 January, 2005.

The ship has been involved in different types of missions, under the EUROMARFOR and Nato flags, in the permanent grouping SNMCMG-2, it has been deployed as far away as the Persian Gulf and is the only Spanish Navy minesweeper to have navigated the Suez Canal to date.