Just J's: the curious story of the latest megayacht to arrive in Malaga port

More commonly seen in Miami and the Caribbean, its unusual name is related to the family of its owner - a US trade magnate

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 6 June 2025, 10:13

It is called Just J's and it is the latest vessel to arrive at the megayacht marina in the port of Malaga. It is a novelty in these seas, given that it is its first call to the Costa del Sol, as it is more commonly seen in Miami and the Caribbean.

This luxurious ship is not particularly notable for its length (61 metres), which is by no means small, but does not stand up to comparison with its neighbours on Muelle Uno, which are also old acquaintances in the city: I Dynasty (102 metres); Lady Moura (101) and Mayan Queen (92).

What is curious in this case is the history of its name. Its owner is American billionaire Jay Schottenstein (1954). Born in Columbus, Ohio, the entrepreneur and philanthropist is the chairman of Schottenstein Stores Corp, which owns chains of shops such as American Eagle Outfitters, DSW Inc. and Value City Furniture.

According to the specialised website SuperYachtFan, its name is a sentimental nod to the Schottenstein family, where all its members share a name that begins with the letter J. Thus, the patriarch, Jay, is married to Jeanne and the couple have three sons: Joseph, Johnathan and Jeffrey.

It was built at the Dutch shipyard Hakvoort in 2016, according to the data available on the website, and has capacity for 12 passengers and 16 crew. Among its most luxurious features are a lift to move between decks; a skylight over the master bedroom; a whirlpool spa on one of the decks and a swimming pool.

The Just J's is powered by twin Caterpillar engines, giving it a top speed of 16 knots, and a cruising speed of 12 knots. It is valued at around 70 million dollars.

