Carer sells elderly woman's jewellery in Malaga and tries to jump out of window when discovered by victim's family

A carer was arrested on 10 October on suspicion of stealing and selling jewellery belonging to the 89-year-old woman she was looking after in Malaga. It was the victim's relatives who discovered the worker, who tried to throw herself out of the sixth-floor flat upon getting caught.

The incident happened in the Cruz de Humilladero district of the city at around 7pm. The emergency services received a call reporting that a woman around the age of 30 had suicidal intentions.

However, the events date back to a few days earlier, when that same young woman went to a jewellery shop with the elderly woman and asked her to wait at the door while she went to fix a watch. What she was actually doing was selling jewellery she had stolen from the elderly woman. She got more than 1,000 euros for the items sold.

Although she believed she had committed the perfect theft, the family became suspicious after noticing some of the jewellery missing. When they cornered her inside the elderly woman's flat and asked her to leave, the carer tried to jump out of the bedroom window.

The family managed to stop her from jumping and called the police, who arrested her. According to municipal sources, the detainee has been handed over to the judicial authorities.