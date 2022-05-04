Seven cruise ships make their first visits to Malaga Port this week They follow in the wake of the Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise liner in the world, that sailed into the capital of the Costa del Sol last Saturday

The Port of Malaga will receive visits from seven cruise ships that are sailing into the city for the first time this week. The ships belong to large shipping companies, such as Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian and Carnival, as well as others dedicated to luxury and premium tourism, inluding Silversea Cruises, Celebrity Cruises and the French company Companie du Ponant.

After the largest cruise ship in the world, the Wonder of the Seas, arrived in Malaga on Saturday, 30 April, yesterday (Tuesday, 3 May), the port received the visit of another large ship from the North American company Royal Caribbean International. It was the 348-metres-long Odyssey of the Seas. Also tied up was the Silver Moon, the new acquisition of the exclusive shipping company Silversea Cruises.

Meawhile, two ships from Celebrity Cruises have visit the port for the first time. The first of them, Celebrity Edge, was in Malaga on Monday. The second, Celebrity Beyond, remains moored at the Levante Dock this Wednesday.

The arrival of another three cruise ships, which will visit Malaga for the first time, in the next few days: on Friday the ships Carnival Pride and Norwegian Escape will coincide and the first stopover of the ship Le Bellot will close the busy week on Sunday, 8 May.