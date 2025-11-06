Second victim of last month's double fatal accident on motorway near Malaga Airport is finally identified

Juan Cano Maaga Thursday, 6 November 2025, 18:23 Share

The investigation opened by the Malaga Local Police has led to the identification of the second fatal victim of the serious road traffic accident which happened on 9 October on the old N-340, on the last stretch of the Avenida de Velázquez on the way out of the city in the direction of Torremolinos. The victim was a 57-year-old Spanish man who was homeless.

The incident happened at 6.55am and claimed the lives of two people. The first of the victims was identified later that day. He was Manuel, a 42-year-old motorcyclist from the Cordoba town of Aguilar de la Frontera who was on his way to work at a sports nutrition company.

The investigations, carried out by the GIAA (Grupo de Atestados) of the Local Police force, have made it possible to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident, which occurred when the homeless man was trying to cross the roadway in an area that was not designed for pedestrians.

Investigators accessed security cameras in the area, which recorded the man walking from the airport area to a point where the height of the barrier installed in the central reservation separating the two carriageways of the road is reduced. Instead of using the flyover, he simply decided to walk straight across the road, which was busy at that time of day.

According to the police reconstruction of the accident, two cars managed to avoid the pedestrian as he was crossing the road, but the motorcyclist, who was travelling in the right direction, met him head-on and could do nothing to avoid him. Both died as a result of the collision.

The pedestrian fell onto the road and was apparently hit by numerous vehicles, while the motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle and died as a result of the fall.

At the scene of the accident, which caused major traffic tailbacks that lasted until around midday, Local Police officers found an ID card near the central reservation. At first they thought it was the ID card of the pedestrian, but this was not the case.

The DNI belonged to a resident of La Palmilla who, as they would later discover, had been assaulted and stabbed a couple of weeks earlier by unknown assailants. After offering to give him a lift, because they saw him walking along the side of Avenida de Valle Inclán, they stole all his belongings. Among them, his identity card.

The police investigation has not been able to find an explanation as to why his ID card appeared in that spot. Everything suggests that it was a simple coincidence: the thieves probably threw it out of the car window and it ended up falling in a spot where, two weeks later, the fatal accident happened.