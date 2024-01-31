Saudia boosts number of direct flights between Costa del Sel and Riyadh

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 13:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Saudi Arabia's flag carrier airline, Saudia, is once again betting on the Costa del Sol this summer. The company has just announced that it will reinforce the connection between the Costa del Sol and Riyadh. It has confirmed that it will operate three direct flights a week between Malaga airport and its hub in the Saudi capital, one more than before the pandemic.

Saudia will connect the capital of the Costa del Sol with Saudi Arabia every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 June until the end of August. The company has taken stock of demand after its presence at the recent Fitur International Tourism Fair in Madrid and considers that the prospects "are very good for the future with new connections for this summer, and is therefore increasing the schedule and its operations in Spanish airports".

The airline will also increase the frequency of flights between Barcelona and the cities of Jeddah and Riyadh to a total of four days a week to the coastal city of the Red Sea and adding two new weekly flights to Riyadh on Wednesdays and Fridays. In addition, it has ensured that Madrid continues its regular operations to the company's main hub in Jeddah with four weekly frequencies on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

"The increase in frequencies from domestic airports will allow tourists from Spain, in addition to travelling to Saudi Arabia, to connect with destinations where demand soars during the summer season. We are talking about places such as Nairobi, Dar Es Salaam, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Johannesburg, among others," the company said.

Saudia (formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines), established in 1945, is one of the largest airlines in the Middle East and operates one of the youngest aircraft fleets in the world, with a route network covering around 100 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, the Indian subcontinent, the Far East, Europe and the United States, including Saudi Arabia's 28 domestic airports.