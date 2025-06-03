Ryanair offers three new summer routes at Malaga Airport with prices from 21.99 euros

Pilar Martínez Málaga Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 18:43 Compartir

Ryanair, the leading airline by passenger numbers at Malaga Airport, and the management of this infrastructure have this Tuesday celebrated the increase of routes of this company to three European destinations. With cake included, passengers were treated to the premiere of flights to Teeside, in County Durham in England; Brno, the second largest city in the Czech Republic by population and area, located in the southeast of the country, just forty kilometres from Austria and about 60 from Slovakia; and Münster, in the western part of Germany. The latter city also has a Pablo Picasso graphic art museum with a collection of lithographs by the Malaga-born painter.

With these new connections, this Irish low-cost airline has reached the historic figure of operating a total of 91 routes to and from Malaga. Elena Cabrera, Ryanair's spokesperson in Spain, took part in this celebration together with the airport's director, Pedro Bendala. At the event Cabrera pointed out that "passengers can now enjoy the best summer getaways with Ryanair. These new routes will operate twice a week, offering our customers in Spain even more options to book their summer holidays at the best price.

5.3 million seats are being offered by Ryanair at Malaga Airport this summer.

She also recalled that Ryanair's programme at the airport this summer means "having 18 aircraft based at the Costa del Sol, representing a huge investment and supporting more than 4,500 local jobs, boosting economic growth and development in Malaga province". Cabrera also announced that on the occasion of the launch of these three new routes the Irish company is offering fares from 21.99 euros for travel until the end of October, subject to availability.

Cabrera highlighted in the presentation of the summer operations that "Malaga is a key airport for Ryanair. It is in the 'Top 5' in Spain and our aim is to continue to grow. We currently have a 30% share of business in this infrastructure and the aim is to improve it again in winter". It is worth remembering that for this high season, some 5.3 million seats have been put on the market to fly to and from the capital of the Costa del Sol to these 91 destinations. The planned air capacity is 5% higher than last summer, which was already a record year for the airline.