File image of a Ryanair plane on the Costa del Sol. SUR
Air travel

Ryanair flight from Malaga to London diverts and makes emergency landing in Madrid due to fire warning

The crew of the Stansted-bound aircraft reported a possible landing gear fire, but the plane landed without incident in the Spanish capital

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 21:00

There was a scare onboard a Ryanair flight that left Malaga Airport early this afternoon bound for London Stansted Airport. Just half an hour after take-off, the crew declared an emergency situation due to a possible landing gear fire.

Then, in collaboration with Spanish control tower staff, it was agreed to divert the plane to Barajas airport in Madrid, where the air traffic controllers provided the flight deck crew with a direct route, continued descent and approach to runway 18R, despite the fact that the airport was operating in a northern configuration, as reported by the air traffic controllers account on the X social media network (@controladores).

The airport then activated the emergency protocol and air traffic controllers halted take-offs on runway 36L/R for a few minutes, as well as approaches on runway 32L/R, to ensure the safety of flight operations. In the end, the aircraft was able to land without incident and soon cleared the runway, escorted by fire crews.

Shortly after the emergency landing, normal operations resumed on the runways in the Spanish capital, with the aforementioned north configuration.

It is not known at the moment what travel arrangements have been made for the passengers affected by the scare.

