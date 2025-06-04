Ryanair flight from Malaga to London diverts and makes emergency landing in Madrid due to fire warning

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 21:00 Compartir

There was a scare onboard a Ryanair flight that left Malaga Airport early this afternoon bound for London Stansted Airport. Just half an hour after take-off, the crew declared an emergency situation due to a possible landing gear fire.

Then, in collaboration with Spanish control tower staff, it was agreed to divert the plane to Barajas airport in Madrid, where the air traffic controllers provided the flight deck crew with a direct route, continued descent and approach to runway 18R, despite the fact that the airport was operating in a northern configuration, as reported by the air traffic controllers account on the X social media network (@controladores).

The airport then activated the emergency protocol and air traffic controllers halted take-offs on runway 36L/R for a few minutes, as well as approaches on runway 32L/R, to ensure the safety of flight operations. In the end, the aircraft was able to land without incident and soon cleared the runway, escorted by fire crews.

La tripulación del vuelo procedente de Málaga con destino Stansted declara situación de emergencia por indicación de posible fuego en el tren de aterrizaje.

⚠️ Necesitan desviarse a #Madrid Barajas.



Les facilitamos ruta directa, descenso continuado y aproximación a pista 18R a… pic.twitter.com/9p4OhluCsr — 😉Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) June 4, 2025

Shortly after the emergency landing, normal operations resumed on the runways in the Spanish capital, with the aforementioned north configuration.

It is not known at the moment what travel arrangements have been made for the passengers affected by the scare.