Image of diverted flight, with emergency services waiting on the apron. SUR
112 incident

Ryanair flight diverted to Malaga Airport after medical emergency declared

Just after 6pm on Sunday, the plane was given priority to land on runway 31 and the protocols were activated so that the passenger could receive urgent assistance and be transferred to hospital

Enrique Miranda

Enrique Miranda

Malaga

Monday, 3 November 2025, 09:48

A Ryanair flight from France to Morocco was diverted to Malaga on Sunday afternoon after the crew declared a medical emergency involving a passenger. The plane, a Boeing 737 operated by Malta Air, departed from the French city of Perpignan and was scheduled to land in Marrakech in Morocco. But according to the air traffic controllers on the Costa del Sol, the flight crew reported the need to divert to Malaga "to urgently attend to a passenger with medical problems".

Just after 6pm, the plane was given priority to land on runway 31 and the protocols were activated so that the passenger could receive medical urgent assistance and be transferred to hospital. The emergency services waited for the flight at the exit from the runway.

Earlier this summer similar incidents happened with two other flights that had to make unscheduled stops at Malaga Airport in August due to medical emergencies. One of them was a plane from Barcelona to Fuerteventura which, while flying over Morocco, had to be diverted to the Costa del Sol due to a possible heart problem with one of the passengers, who needed urgent attention on the ground. The other case was a Vueling flight from Barcelona to the Moroccan city of Essaouria, which ended up in Malaga because a pregnant passenger started to feel unwell.

