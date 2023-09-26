Renfe doubles the number of seats available on direct AVE high-speed trains between Malaga and Barcelona

Chus Heredia Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Competition in the high-speed train travel sector in Spain is undoubtedly stimulating the market. As a result, state train operating company Renfe has doubled its commitment to connect Malaga and Barcelona with the addition of new AVE trains. Starting on 17 October, it will enable two new services that will add 7,000 seats a week on the direct service.

The new services will depart from Malaga at 8.30am and 3.15pm from Barcelona, making four daily services - two in the morning and two in the afternoon. Additionally, the services will use Series 103 trains and as a result the weekly offer of seats on this rail corridor will be increased from 5,000 to 12,000.

Updated train timetables from 17 October onwards can be viewed online on Renfe's website or at ticket offices. Tickets can be purchased in advance until next December.