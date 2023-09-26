Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The additional rail services will depart from Malaga's Maria Zambrano station. SUR
Renfe doubles the number of seats available on direct AVE high-speed trains between Malaga and Barcelona
Transport

Renfe doubles the number of seats available on direct AVE high-speed trains between Malaga and Barcelona

Starting on 17 October, Spain's national rail operator will enable two new services that will add 7,000 seats a week between the two major cities

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 16:48

Compartir

Competition in the high-speed train travel sector in Spain is undoubtedly stimulating the market. As a result, state train operating company Renfe has doubled its commitment to connect Malaga and Barcelona with the addition of new AVE trains. Starting on 17 October, it will enable two new services that will add 7,000 seats a week on the direct service.

The new services will depart from Malaga at 8.30am and 3.15pm from Barcelona, making four daily services - two in the morning and two in the afternoon. Additionally, the services will use Series 103 trains and as a result the weekly offer of seats on this rail corridor will be increased from 5,000 to 12,000.

Updated train timetables from 17 October onwards can be viewed online on Renfe's website or at ticket offices. Tickets can be purchased in advance until next December.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad