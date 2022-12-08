SUR recognises the talent and effort of health professionals at the first Salud es Más gala The newspaper honoured the Cudeca Foundation, María José Torres, José Ignacio Marcos, Concha de la Rubia, Antonio Ignacio Cuesta, and Belén Navarrete

The award winners, with health authorities and the organisers, sponsors and collaborators at the gala. / ÑITO SALAS

SUR's first S+ Salud es Más gala, recognising the talent and efforts of healthcare professionals and health-related organizations, was held on Thursday 1 December at the Picasso Museum, sponsored by Siemens Healthineers and the Unicaja Foundation.

In this first S+Salud gala, which will be repeated annually, awards were presented to the Cudeca Foundation, allergist María José Torres, pharmacist José Ignacio Marcos; citizen participation expert Concha de la Rubia; physiotherapist Antonio Ignacio Cuesta and nurse Belén Navarrete.

The event was presented by the editors-in-chief of SUR, Ana Barreales and Ana Pérez-Bryan. The director of SUR, Manolo Castillo, who gave the opening speech, said that the event "has a special significance" which highlights "the people who care for us".

The Cudeca Foundation, created by Joan Hunt, was recognised for its work to improve the quality of life of people with terminal illnesses. Cudeca has established itself as one of the most important solidarity projects in Andalucía. Nowadays, Cudeca is a national reference in the still unknown field of palliative care. The award was collected by Cudeca's president and director, Ricardo Urdiales and Marisa Martín, respectively.

The Cudeca Foundation and the other individuals who received awards thanked SUR and said that they shared the recognition with their colleagues in the profession, as without their help they would not have been able to carry out their work.

The awards were presented by the students of Health Sciences at the University of Malaga: Dina Akrouh, Cecilio Fernández, Victoria Corrionero, Mario Caro, Olga Fernández-Castanys and Alejandro García, in the presence of representatives of professional associations from the world of healthcare and people related to the field of health.

The Malaga College of Doctors, the Malaga College of Nurses, the Andalusian College of Physiotherapists and the Valenzuela-Cavagliani Clinic collaborated in the event.