Public transport travel discounts are back in Malaga: here are the prices

After a week of uncertainty, public transport in Malaga is finally back on track, once the government in Madrid has managed to validate the decree that specifies the state aid to reinstate travel discounts. In fact, there had barely been time to change the computer systems that set the pricing of these services, so most regular travellers have hardly noticed the price changes.

In any case, the good news is that a period of stability is now back in place and, in principle, will last until 30 June 2025. Passengers will be able to continue to enjoy the same bonuses as before.

From July and for the whole of the second half of 2025, central government announced this week that discounts for regional services will be increased to 40%, financed in equal parts (20%) by the state and each region. At the same time, a single season ticket of 20 euros per month will be created for travel on all Cercanías networks in Spain.

0 euros will be the cost of Cercanías in Malaga until 30 June, as long as you are a season ticket holder and regular user.

At the moment, these are the prices for travelling by train, metro and EMT and Consorcio de Transportes buses.

Suburban Cercanías

From Thursday 30 January Renfe's free season tickets for Cercanías and Media Distancia services, valid until 30 June, will once again be available through all the usual means. During the last week from 23 January it was not possible to purchase them and only those who already had valid season tickets could continue to use them until April.

In addition, the 50% discounts for regular users of Avant rail services, declared as a public service obligation, are back in place for all multi-journey tickets (Tarjeta Tarjeta Plus, Tarjeta Plus 10 or Tarjeta Plus 10-45).

0.41 euros per journey will continue to be the cost of the Malaga metro, as long as it is paid for with the metro or Consortium season ticket (without the additional bonuses it would be 82 cents).

The conditions for acquiring and using the free travel cards are similar to those of the current fare options. Users must be registered on the Renfe website with their ID card to apply for them, and pay a deposit of 10 euros if they purchase a Cercanías ticket, and 20 euros for the usual Media Distancia services, which will be returned at the end of each four-month period as long as the conditions are met, the main one being to have made at least 16 journeys during the period of validity of the season tickets.

Metro and Consorcio

As for the Malaga metro, the discount is again 50%, which is the sum of the 30% provided by the Spanish government and another 20% by Andalucía's Junta. Thus, if you pay with the metro passes or the Consorcio de Transportes card, the fare with the discounts applied is the same as before, 41 cents per journey (without the additional discounts it would be 82 cents).

These discounts will also apply to Consorcio de Transportes buses.

EMT

However, for EMT city bus users nothing changes, since Malaga city council, which was convinced that in the end there would be an agreed solution to the previous blockade of the opposition (with the partner Junts) in parliament, decided to maintain the discounts in full.

0.42 cents per journey is what EMT buses will continue to cost. To do so, it will be necessary to pay with the 10-trip rechargeable card, which is the most commonly used. Each recharge will therefore cost 4.20 euros

So city buses did not go up in price and will therefore continue to offer a 50% discount. The most commonly used ticket scheme is the 10-trip rechargeable card that will continue to cost 4.20 euros, or 42 cents per journey.