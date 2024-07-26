Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Promoter wanted for domestic abuse organises illegal rave in Malaga with 500 people
112 incident

Promoter wanted for domestic abuse organises illegal rave in Malaga with 500 people

The party was held last weekend in Campanillas, on the outskirts of Malaga city

SUR

Friday, 26 July 2024, 14:26

Malaga Local Police have broken up an illegal large-scale party and arrested its alleged promoter, a 44-year-old man who had an arrest warrant in force for domestic abuse, and who has also been reported for disobedience and lack of respect and consideration for the arresting officers.

The police intervention took place on the morning of Sunday 21 July in the Campanillas district on the outskirts of Malaga, specifically in an area close to Carril del Chopo, according to a statement from the Malaga Local Police.

At around 8.30am an operation was launched in which several Local Police units took part, including one from the operational support group (GOA). The officers found that there was a large party - around 500 people - with loud music.

Once on the scene, the officers interviewed the person who was apparently the organiser of the rave, who showed "a hostile and uncooperative attitude". He refused to break up the rave, as well as disobeying and disrespecting the officers, for which he was reported, said sources.

According to the Local Police, the man did not provide any valid identity document and gave incomplete or erroneous verbal data, so he was finally taken to the police station for identification purposes. There, the officers found that he had a police warrant in force for domestic abuse, for which he was arrested.

In the meantime, the party was dissolved in its entirety without altercation. In addition, the officers reported five vehicles for parking in a prohibited zone.

