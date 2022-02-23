Police hunt lorry driver after cyclist dies in hit-and-run accident After initially stopping, the driver reportedly left the scene of the incident in Malaga, and the Local Police are trying to locate him and the vehicle

A cyclist has died this Wednesday afternoon, 23 February, after being hit by a lorry in Malaga city. Sources have told SUR that the driver left the scene, so police have mounted an operated to locate him.

The alarm was raised at 12.50pm when several people notified the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room. Several witnesses requested help after the cyclist was struck by the vehicle.

Immediately, the emergency coordination centre mobilised the Local Police and health services. The latter were only able to certify the death of the cyclist.

Apparently, the man was with two other companions on the Intelhorce Azucarera road when he was hit by the lorry. However, there was some distance between them, so only one was involved in the hit-and-run.

In an effort to locate the driver of the lorry, which initially stopped at the scene of the accident, Malaga Local Police officers been deployed in the area and are also thoroughly analysing the scene to determine how the accident happened.