Police arrest man in Malaga after his mother is found brutally beaten to death A daughter of the victim discovered the lifeless body lying on the sofa on Sunday, after the alleged attacker called his sister to confess

National Police officers are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman whose body was found on Sunday morning, 15 January, in the El Molinillo district of Malaga city. Everything indicates that the victim suffered a violent death, possibly from being beaten, based on the injuries she received. The police have arrested her 39-year-old son for his alleged involvement in the events, although the police investigations are still at a very early stage.

The body was discovered at around ten in the morning when a daughter of the woman went to the house and discovered the lifeless body of her mother. She asked the residents of the building for help and they called the emergency services. An ambulance crew could not do anything to save the woman's life, and they immediately notified the National Police and activated the judicial process.

Called sister

It is believed that the incident happened between 4 and 5 in the morning. According to sources close to the case, the alleged killer had been trying to call his sister on the phone since that time to tell her what had happened. It wasn't until 7am when she answered. He asked her to meet and when they did he told her to go home because he had assaulted their mother.

Both the ambulance crew and the police officers discovered signs of violence on the woman's corpse. In addition, neighbours informed the police that they had heard a loud discussion during the early morning between the woman and her son.

Homicide Group officers and forensic police worked throughout Sunday morning at the scene of the incident. Just after one o'clock in the afternoon, the removal of the body was authorised allowing for an autopsy to be performed, which will shed more light on the cause of death.

If the initial indications are confirmed, it would be the second recent violent death of a woman in Malaga province. Sunday marked precisely one week since the murder of Natalia on a beach in Marbella, where her corpse was found decapitated and without her hands. The killer has been held in prison since last Thursday after confessing to the crime.