Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Inside the suitcase, some 1,336 hashish pellets were found, distributed in 14 vacuum-sealed packages with a total weight of 13.876 kilos. Guardia Civil
Passenger on UK flight arrested with 13 kilos of drugs in his suitcase at Malaga Airport
Crime

Passenger on UK flight arrested with 13 kilos of drugs in his suitcase at Malaga Airport

The 40-year-old individual was about to board a flight to Manchester when he was detained by Spanish authorities on the Costa del Sol

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 29 April 2024, 13:18

Compartir

Spain's Guardia Civil police force, as part of its ongoing actions to prevent drug trafficking at Malaga Airport, has arrested a man for a crime against public health, as he was apparently carrying more than 13 kilograms of hashish in his luggage.

The discovery was made on 7 April when, during the security checks carried out on hold luggage, a suitcase was detected which led officers to suspect that it might contain drugs, the Guardia Civil said in a statement

An operation was therefore put in place to detain the owner of the luggage, who was located when he was about to board a flight to Manchester in the UK.

Once the suitcase was opened, some 1,336 hashish pellets were found inside, distributed in 14 vacuum-sealed packages with a total weight of 13.876 kilograms. The owner of the luggage, a 40-year-old man of Latvian nationality, was arrested for a crime against public health.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tenants or squatters? When they stop paying but stay put
  2. 2 Mijas to celebrate Labour Day with 700 kilos of free skewered sardines
  3. 3 House prices continue to rise on the Costa del Sol, one of Spain's most active markets
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town celebrates its diversity as Spanish and foreign communities come together for annual Residents' Day
  5. 5 Pedro Sánchez to stay as Spain's PM after five-day reflection period
  6. 6 Dutch community on the Costa del Sol to paint the town orange for Koningsdag
  7. 7

    Parallel universes
  8. 8 Community, political and civic leaders call for more trains on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Largest ever amount of sand to be added to Costa del Sol beaches to control erosion
  10. 10 Club Med schooner sails into Puerto Banús

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad