Oli, a chatbot personal assistant with real-time information for passengers, lands at Malaga Airport

The experience of passing through the airport to begin or end a journey is not so simple for many. The lack of knowledge of the mechanics or language barriers can sometimes be obstacles.

Aware of this, Spain's national airports operator Aena has a tool that improves the information flow and makes the departure or arrival at the destination more manageable. From now on, Oli will be the best ally for passengers at Malaga Airport. It is a chatbot created to help give information to passengers, improving their experience at the airport.

Oli has just landed at Malaga Airport and has already become a very useful tool for passengers. It speaks eight languages and is available on WhatsApp via a QR code, on aena.es, on the Aena app and on Facebook.

This personal assistant provides information in real time, both about flights and the services available at the airport, also allowing the user to be redirected to AenaMaps to guide them through the airport. Those who need this system can already find their avatar on the information screens distributed throughout Malaga Airport.

Oli has also landed at Alicante Airport following its successful launch in Madrid and Barcelona. Aena said: "It is becoming a great help for passengers using Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport. Since its implementation, around 940,000 users in total have made use of this new service, also present at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport".