Comic-Con San Diego Málaga expects around 60,000 visitors during first venture outside the USA

With 199 days left until the opening of Comic-Con San Diego Málaga 2025, forecasts about the number of visitors expected are aiming high. At the presentation of the geek fair, this Monday 10 March, Juanma Moreno, president of the Andalucía regional government, and Malaga city mayor Francisco de la Torre announced the first details of the upcoming conference, including the prediction that 60,000 people will attend Comic-Con's first trip outside the US.

SUR had already predicted that Malaga's Comic-Con will take place at the Palacio de Ferias de Málaga (Fycma) from 25 to 28 September 2025, sandwiched between other important events such as Malaga's annual August fair (Feria de Agosto) and Comic-Con in California in November. Malaga's great September weather and the wide range of connections that the gateway to the Costa del Sol airport offers make the city the perfect destination for the US fair.

Thanks to negotiations led by the Andalusian government, Comic-Con International and Malaga city council, Comic-Con will put its map pin in Malaga city and offer 300 hours of activities and fun. What is even more important is that the current contract guarantees that Comic-Con San Diego Málaga will be held in September for three consecutive years, at least until September 2027, after which the agreement will be reviewed.

The excitement surrounding the event is contagious and even actor Santiago Segura, who served as master of ceremonies at the Comic-Con presentation said, "I always dreamed of going to Comic-Con and in the end Comic-Con has come to us."

As the main location for the event, Fycma has been a main point of attraction during the six-month-long negotiations. However, considering that even the San Diego Convention Centre has become too small for the annual event that welcomes 130,000 visitors each year, it is expected that Fycma won't be enough for the great interest that Comic-Con's first European edition will generate. To meet the needs of such a large-scale fair, Malaga will create satellite spaces, including outdoor areas, to host all the presentations, meetings and shows that will be part of the programme.

With the guaranteed return of the event to Malaga at least until 2027, Comic-Con takes great care of all the details surrounding its first international trip in more than half a century of existence. To ensure smooth coordination between the brand and Malaga, Comic-Con plans to establish a permanent office for the event's local management.