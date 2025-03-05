Malaga, the European venue for San Diego Comic-Con, one of the biggest comic fairs in the world

Fans of comics, videogames, science fiction film and series from all over the world now have an important date in the south of Europe. The San Diego Comic-Con is coming to Malaga.

This international convention, one of the biggest entertainment events in the world, opens its European division in Malaga. The brand has never before left the United States and could turn the capital of the Costa del Sol into something similar to what the Latin Grammy awards turned Seville into in 2024.

As SUR has already reported, Malaga's bid to host the event has been in the works for almost a year now between Comic-Con and the Andalusian regional government, through Turismo Andaluz and the Andalusian digital agency; and Malaga city hall.

In recent months the work of the institutions has been hard. At the end of last year a delegation from San Diego visited Malaga to evaluate spaces, communications and other infrastructure in the city.

Malaga Comic-Con will be located in the Palacio de Ferias conference centre but will also fill the whole city with events. Full of seminars and workshops held with professionals, Comic-Con in San Diego is, every year, a parade of stars with premieres of films, books, comics and video games.

Big platforms such as Disney, Netflix and HBO all vy for a place on the programme of the fair, which is held every year in the summer. Meanwhile the iconic comic fair in San Diego is attended by 130,000 fans every year in November.

Malaga already has the experience of a smaller event, Freak Con, which after moving from the city to Torremolinos had more than 45,000 attendees at its last event.

Malaga's Comic-Con will be launched next Monday, 10 March, at an event to be held at the Hotel Miramar, with actor Santiago Segura as master of ceremonies. Guests from the world of film and television in Spain have already confirmed, such as Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, Icíar Bollaín, Carlos Areces, Paco Plaza, Álex de la Iglesia and Joaquín Mazón.

The latest event in San Diego brought together Hollywood stars such as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Deadpool and Wolverine), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Robert Downey Jr. (Ironman/Doctor Death) and Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), and served to launch series such as The Penguin, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys or the latest Transformers feature film.

If Seville ended a Latin Grammy week with an economic impact close to 50 million euros and more than ten thousand visitors in all the events surrounding the awards, a Comic-Con in Malaga would bring much more international public given that the main events are open to the public and anyone can buy a ticket for a premiere or event. Malaga's international connections, starting with the airport, and its great hotel offer, were the two great assets of the Malaga bid that has shown that hosting this great event was not science fiction.