Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at the presentation of Dead Pool and Wolverine in 2024. AFP
First details of Comic-Con in Malaga revealed: these are the dates and venues
First details of Comic-Con in Malaga revealed: these are the dates and venues

The European offshoot of this emblematic American geek fair will see at least three editions staged on the Costa del Sol

Ángel de los Ríos

Malaga

Friday, 7 March 2025, 11:51

SUR can reveal the first details about the first trip of Comic-Con outside the US, not just anywhere but in Malaga city, ahead of the official presentation on 10 March. It has now been decided that Comic-Con San Diego Malaga will take place at the Palacio de Ferias (Fycma) from 25 to 28 September this year.

Not only that, but the agreement established between the Junta de Andalucía, Malaga city council and Comic-Con International (among other institutions) confirms a three-year relationship between the event and the city, marked by micro Comic-Cons at least until September 2027.

Comic-Con San Diego Malaga will be sandwiched between other important events such as Malaga's annual August fair (Feria de Agosto) and Comic-Con in California in November.

To support the high volume of participants and visitors that are expected to flock to Malaga for the European geek event of the year, Fycma will be complemented by other satellite locations in Malaga, including outdoor areas, that will host presentations, meetings and shows. The expansion of the conference space is necessary, considering that the San Diego Convention Centre has become small for the 130,000 visitors every year.

The contract between US and Andalusian institutions guarantees Malaga the spotlight as the Comic-Con centre in Europe for at least three years, after which a review will decide its fate. To ensure smooth coordination between the brand and Malaga, Comic-Con plans to establish a permanent office for the event's local management.

Who will participate?

At the moment, there are no details about who will participate in Malaga's Comic-Con. Disney, Netflix and HBO are all jockeying for space at these events. The last event in California was a parade of top Hollywood stars like Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Deadpool and Wolverine), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Robert Downey Jr. (Ironman/Doctor Death) and Rebecca Ferguson (Dune) and served to launch series such as The Penguin, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys or the latest Transformers feature film.

The official presentation of the event will take place at the Hotel Miramar on Monday 10 March, with actor Santiago Segura as master of ceremonies. Guests from the world of film and television in Spain have already been confirmed: Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, Icíar Bollaín, Carlos Areces, Paco Plaza, Álex de la Iglesia and Joaquín Mazón.

