The nursing home where the victim and the assailant lived. SUR
Crime

Elderly woman dies after being brutally attacked by another resident at nursing home in Malaga

The victim died on Sunday as a result of her serious injuries. Police arrested a 66-year-old man with advanced dementia the day after the alleged assault

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 3 November 2025, 12:10

A 78-year-old woman died on Sunday, 2 November, following an alleged brutal assault by a 66-year-old male resident of the nursing home in Malaga where she lived. The home is located in the Cerrado de Calderón area and both the victim and the assailant suffered from mental diseases - she from Alzheimer's and he from very advanced senile dementia.

The alleged attack in the Caser residence occurred in the early hours of 16 October. According to the investigation, the man woke up during the night and entered the victim's room, where he allegedly violently attacked her.

The injured woman was transferred to Hospital Vithas in Malaga. According to sources, she had sustained several serious injuries, including jaw and neck traumas. After several days in hospital, she died from her injuries on Sunday.

The police have stated that the man was arrested the day after the attack. According to the authorities, this is not the first assault on other residents he has allegedly committed. He has previously been arrested, without being held accountable due to his diagnosed illness.

SUR has tried to contact the nursing home for comment, but to no avail.

