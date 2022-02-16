Air Nostrum announces new summer flights between Malaga and Morocco The airline will link the Costa del Sol with Tetouan, Nador, Tangier and Casablanca from June until the end of October

One of the Air Nostrum aircraft types which will operate the routes. / SUR

Air Nostrum will link Malaga with the Moroccan cities of Tetouan, Nador, Tangier and Casablanca this summer. The airline will begin the operations from 1 June and will maintain flights until 29 October.

The company, an Iberia franchisee for regional flights, has scheduled up to ten flights a week, according to a company statement that said, “The airline returns to Morocco this summer taking advantage of the recent opening of its borders to commercial flights.”

The company has already put tickets up for sale on the Iberia.com website and via the usual channels offering flights from Malaga, Alicante and Mallorca to Casablanca, Tangier, Nador and Tetouan with prices starting at 38 euros each way with taxes included “as is the case of the connection from Malaga to Tetouan”, the airline says.

Air Nostrum says the Costa del Sol flights will begin on Wednesday, June 1 with the connection between Malaga and Casablanca and Nador. And that same week the connections with Tetouan and Tangier will be added from the Andalusian airport.

“The flights to Tetouan and Nador are new to Air Nostrum's operations so from Malaga-Costa del Sol there will be ten weekly frequencies with the four Moroccan airports”, the airline has confirmed.

The company has also announced that in August the scheduled flights from the capital of the Costa del Sol will change time and day. In addition, the airline says that from 22 July to 4 September the company will link Nador with Mallorca and Alicante airports. In both cases there will be two weekly frequencies, every Monday and Thursday.

Air Nostrum has planned to operate these routes with a 72-seater ATR72-600 turboprop aircraft, although in August the bulk of the flights will be offered with the 50-seater Bombardier CRJ200 jet.

"With the launch of these seasonal routes, Air Nostrum seeks to strengthen economic, family and tourism relations between Morocco and Spain," the airline declared.