One of the many performances in the city last weekend. Salvador Salas
Noche en Blanco late-night opening and Museum Day flood Malaga with culture vultures
Events

Noche en Blanco late-night opening and Museum Day flood Malaga with culture vultures

Attendance numbers at the city's cultural attractions skyrocketed and queues formed at the more than 150 locations during the annual celebrations

Cristina Vallejo

Malaga

Friday, 24 May 2024, 13:06

The city of Malaga beat to the sound of people enjoying cultural events last Saturday daytime and well into the night - and all largely free.

Attendance numbers at the city's artistic attractions skyrocketed and queues formed at the more than 150 places open at the annual Noche en Blanco celebration, including some special events laid on for the day.

The day began with the celebration of International Museum Day with many people visiting these venues including lesser known ones. The Revello de Toro museum said it had had five times more people pass through than a normal Saturday.

The evening was the time for street shows as well, with the central Plaza de la Constitución, Calle Larios and Plaza de la Marina packed with spectators.

