Nike outlet store packs bags at Plaza Mayor shopping centre on Costa del Sol

The move follows the sports giant's opening of a much larger establishment on a plot of land adjacent to the retail park in Malaga

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Malaga

Monday, 2 June 2025, 10:40

Plaza Mayor in Malaga is about to lose one of its most important and long-lasting stores - Nike. The sports brand's shop located at the shopping centre is closing its doors this June.

Although neither Plaza Mayor nor Nike has officially confirmed the closure, staff are already informing customers that the outlet will close for good on Friday, 6 June.

However, this does not imply the dismissal of any workers, as they will all move to a bigger outlet that the brand has recently opened in Churriana, on a plot of land next to the shopping complex. According to Nike sources, the same offers and products will also be available there.

Nike has been at Plaza Mayor almost since the shopping centre opened its doors in April 2002. It has been one of the main attractions of the complex, drawing thousands of people to the premises. It was quite common to see large queues of people waiting outside to pick up a bargain.

Although the company's initial intention was to keep the shop open, a change of mind was prompted by the recent opening of the new Nike Store Málaga.

The new 1,600-square-metre shop is located on Calle Antón García Abril 6, between Plaza Mayor and Porcelanosa. It was opened in November 2024 and has a large car park with space for 143 vehicles.

The other big Nike shop in Malaga province is located in the La Cañada shopping centre in Marbella.

Another sports shop

The closure of Nike coincides with the opening of Basketball Emotion - a new store in Plaza Mayor, specialising in everything related to the world of basketball. This new, almost 500-square-metre establishment is expected to open its doors on 28 June, offering a wide variety of shirts, balls, shoes and baskets.

The new shop is part of the Sport Emotions group, which also owns Fútbol Emotion. It will be the first of its kind to open in Malaga and the first outside Madrid.

