Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Computer-generated image of the future hospital. SUR
Health

New Malaga hospital to have elevated walkway links to two other major health facilities in city

The 607-million-euro project will offer 815 individual rooms for patients, 48 operating theatres, 80 ICU beds and more than 150 consulting rooms

José Antonio Sau

Malaga

Friday, 6 June 2025, 10:56

The contract for the construction of Malaga's new hospital has now gone out to tender with a value of 607.7 million euros. The hospital will be the greatest civil engineering project in Andalucía in the last 50 years and the biggest hospital in the region.

The facility is to be built on the land currently occupied by the Hospital Civil car park and just across the road from the city's maternity and children's hospital. The three buildings are to be connected via elevated walkways, according to the Junta de Andalucía's plans.

The hospital will have 815 individual rooms, 48 operating theatres, 80 ICU beds, more than 150 consulting rooms, 40 nurses' surgeries and space for teaching and research.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wildfire on Costa del Sol quickly brought under control
  2. 2 Costa del Sol cave marks international day with free guided tours
  3. 3 Drought restrictions eased in eastern Costa del Sol town after suffering several summers with water cuts
  4. 4 Court ruling casts doubts over major Costa del Sol festival, one of the longest-running in Spain
  5. 5 Netball builds bridges in Malaga: Alhaurín club unites women through sport and community
  6. 6 Summer lifeguard service starts in popular Costa del Sol resort
  7. 7 Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers
  8. 8 Benalmádena to decorate its streets to celebrate Corpus Christi
  9. 9 Torremolinos to host national bodybuilding championship this weekend
  10. 10 Tourist information office in Malaga village reopens for first time since Covid-19 pandemic

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish New Malaga hospital to have elevated walkway links to two other major health facilities in city

New Malaga hospital to have elevated walkway links to two other major health facilities in city