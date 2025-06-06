New Malaga hospital to have elevated walkway links to two other major health facilities in city

José Antonio Sau Malaga Friday, 6 June 2025, 10:56 Compartir

The contract for the construction of Malaga's new hospital has now gone out to tender with a value of 607.7 million euros. The hospital will be the greatest civil engineering project in Andalucía in the last 50 years and the biggest hospital in the region.

The facility is to be built on the land currently occupied by the Hospital Civil car park and just across the road from the city's maternity and children's hospital. The three buildings are to be connected via elevated walkways, according to the Junta de Andalucía's plans.

The hospital will have 815 individual rooms, 48 operating theatres, 80 ICU beds, more than 150 consulting rooms, 40 nurses' surgeries and space for teaching and research.