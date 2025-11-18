New features of proposed skyscraper hotel in Malaga's port unveiled

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 17:23 Share

The promoters of the future Torre del Puerto hotel in Malaga - Qatari fund Al Alfia and Hoteles Hesperia - presented their proposal to the public on Monday. Following the approval of the Port Authority, given at the end of October, this is an important step in the process as it shows how the skyscraper will be integrated into the local environment and the Levante dock.

The design is by top British studio David Chipperfield Architects. Director of the Santiago de Compostela office Rodrigo Antón presented the urban planning proposal, alongside Hesperia general manager Jordi Ferrer and TAG Partners co-founder Jorge Mañas.

Building design

The building itself will be a 144-metre rectangular skyscraper with what its designers describe as a "sober" architectural style, fully glass-clad and with elements that provide shade for the rooms. It has also been given a specific orientation so that the main facades, each 59 metres wide, face east and west. This reduces the visual impact, as the side facing the city centre and the bay will be narrower, measuring 19 metres. The street-level area and the rooftop will be fully landscaped and open to the public.

Referring to the "sober" element, Ferrer explained that this means that the buildings aligns with the Mediterranean tradition and "does not seek prominence" by visually dominating the landscape. In terms of accommodation, it will have 382 suite-style rooms and several high-street restaurants, among other services for guests.

Conferences by the sea

The hotel will stand on an open plaza that will integrate a 2,500-square-metre conference centre, accessible from both inside and outside the hotel, with capacity for almost 2,000 people. There will also be commercial and restaurant spaces and a wellness centre.

360-degree views from 144 metres

The top floor will feature a panoramic restaurant and terraces for public access, offering 360-degree views of the bay, the city and the dock.

Tower integrated in an ensemble

The Torre del Puerto project will be well-integrated into the Levante dock landscape, guaranteed by an urban transformation plan. According to the promoters, the initiative is now in the final phase prior to state approval, after nine years in the making and thanks to the approval of all the port and urban planning administrations. It envisages 54,000 square metres of new public spaces for the city.

Both the promoters and the engineers said that the initiative will transform the Levante dock as an urban and landscape corridor. The height of the tower is below the maximum allowed by urban planning regulations (150 metres).

Rodrigo Antón stated that the main objective is to connect the port with the city through a large 1,300-metre-long pedestrian boulevard, which will link the La Farola lighthouse with the end of the breakwater, featuring gardens, viewpoints and rest areas. The design is organised as a series of gardens and courtyards, a concept that shapes the entire project: Plaza del Puerto, Patio de las Palmeras, Patio del Agua, Plaza de la Arquería (with bars, restaurants and shops).

It will also include viewing points and platforms over the breakwater, with gardens planted with native species, as well as cross-connections from the La Farola roundabout towards La Malagueta. In addition, the pedestrian promenade will run separated from traffic and will have an independent bike lane. Compared to the building's actual footprint of just 5,600 square metres, 54,000 square metres are designated for public use, which shows that the project "gives more city space back than it takes up".

Million-euro investment

Jordi Ferrer said that the intervention will involve a total investment of around 200 million euros, the majority of which will be assumed by the private developer. Although the requirements for public funds have been met, no public or European involvement has been announced.

In addition, the project will create around 1,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Hesperia seeks partner

Hesperia is on the lookout for a partner. In recent months, the project manager has been negotiating with three top luxury brands specialising in premium tourism, international events, conventions and cultural and gastronomic offers. For confidentiality reasons, Hesperia cannot reveal its preferred brand.

Opening in 2029?

The project is now under review by Spain's Puertos del Estado ports authority, which must issue the final report before submitting it to the parliament, foreseeably in 2026. Once this authorisation has been obtained, the final construction project will be drawn up and approved.

Construction is estimated to take just over three years. If the planned deadlines are met, the hotel could be operational in 2029.

According to the promoters, the city currently lacks an infrastructure for conferences and large-scale international events, so this centre would be "a decisive tool for competing in business tourism" - a segment with a high economic impact and high expenditure. The project is presented as a 50-year public concession, with a direct return for residents through the creation of spaces for leisure, sports, entertainment, gastronomy and culture along the Levante promenade.

Sustainable building

Jorge Mañas stated that sustainability is one of the key axes of the intervention. The aim is for the building to be emission-neutral during its operation and to become a European benchmark in climate and energy efficiency. The strategies include passive measures such as shading slats on the upper floors; pergolas, porches and latticework inspired by traditional Andalusian architecture; water features and cross-ventilation to provide natural cooling; extensive landscaped areas and surrounding vegetation; and a green roof to reduce heat gain.

There are also active measures, such as high-efficiency glazing and horizontal and vertical solar screens; continuous monitoring through a digital twin to track energy and water consumption; intensive use of recycled materials; 100% renewable electricity, generated through on-site solar panels or certified green energy; and the complete elimination of fossil fuels. In this way, the project aims to meet the three most demanding international environmental certifications in the hotel and sustainable construction sectors.