Netflix confirms a second season of The Snow Girl, the blockbuster set in Malaga The streaming giant has also confirmed it will also adapt the latest novel by local author Javier Castillo

Francisco Griñán Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

It was an open secret that no one dared to confirm until Netflix gave the go-ahead. The success of the adaptation of the novel by local author Javier Castillo - The Snow Girl ( La Chica de Nieve) - ended after its premiere at the end of January with a world number one that unofficially ensured the continuity of this franchise. A sequel that the author himself and the streaming platform have officially confirmed this Tuesday, 28 March, with the forthcoming shooting of the second season that will adapt the sequel, The Game of the Soul (El Juego del Alma).

However, the news has come with another unexpected surprise, since the Spanish subsidiary of the North American entertainment giant has found its King Midas in the writer from Malaga and has also announced the acquisition of the rights to his latest novel, El Cuco de Cristal (The Crystal Cuckoo), which since it was published last February has been at the top of the book sales lists in Spain.

Ampliar Writer Javier Castillo peers from behind the Netflix logo, where his next adaptations will be seen. SUR

"Who could tell me that I would see not one, but three of my works on screen, in 190 countries and in more than 230 million homes around the world", Javier Castillo said himself when confirming the news of the two new productions that Netflix will bring to the screens soon.

"It’s crazy", said the author, who is at the peak of his career after the worldwide success of the adaptation of The Snow Girl and the sales of his new novel in Spain.

Llevo unas semanas con unas ganas increíbles de poder contaros esto, celebrándolo a escondidas hasta que todo fuese oficial, y al fin puedo anunciar a viva voz que estaré trabajando junto a @NetflixES para adaptar dos más de mis historias y llevarlas de su mano a todo el planeta.… pic.twitter.com/KgcmaT2OcD — Javier Castillo (@JavierCordura) March 28, 2023

Although the dates of the two new Netflix projects have not yet been confirmed, it is expected that the second season of The Snow Girl and The Game of the Soul, will also be filmed in Malaga since the novel, like its predecessor, was set in New York, a location that it was decided to move to the capital of the Costa del Sol for production reasons. In fact, the end of the first season of The Snow Girl hinted at a new series as the final scene was adapted from the first chapter of the second book, with a new mystery that the journalist Miren (played by Milena Smit) has to solve.